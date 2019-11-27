Comedy star Mark Thomas has a new live date in Lincoln

Comedian, writer, broadcaster and sharp social commentator, Mark Thomas is back on the road with his new show 50 Things About Us.

And he is bringing the show to Lincoln Drill Hall on February 28 next year.

In 50 Things About Us, Mark combines his trademark mix of storytelling, stand-up, mischief and really, really well researched material to examine how we have come to inhabit this divided wasteland that some of us call the United Kingdom.

Mark picks through the myths, facts and figures of our national identities to ask how we have so much feeling for such a hollow land.

Who do we think we are

It is a show about money, history, songs, gongs, wigs, unicorns, guns, bungs, sods of soil and rich people in the vein of The Manifesto-meets-sweary history channel.

Tickets for his Lincoln date are available now on 01522 873894 or online here.

