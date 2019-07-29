Comedy star Chris Ramsey returning to Lincolnshire with new show

Critically acclaimed Geordie comedian Chris Ramsey is hitting the road for his biggest ever stand-up tour in 2020.

And the tour includes a stops at Grimsby Auditorium on April 1 and the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on April 2.

Recently seen hosting two series of his very own TV show The Chris Ramsey Show and Chris Ramsey’s Stand up Central (both Comedy Central), Chris has also been a regular face on many major comedy shows including Celebrity Juice (ITV2), 8 out of 10 Cats (C4), Live at the Comedy Store (Comedy Central) and Virtually Famous (E4) to name a few.

For this new tour, he will be joined once again by Carl Hutchinson, who himself performed at The Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe earlier this year as part of his own UK tour.

Tickets for the Grimsby show are on 0300 3000035 or online.

Tickets for the Scunthorpe show are on 0844 8440444 or online.