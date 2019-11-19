Comedy club will bring the Christmas laughs to Gainsborough

The Funhouse Comedy Club returns to Trinity Arts Centre next month for a Christmas Special night of fun and laughter.

Topping the bill will be comedian, musician and presenter Tom Houghton, a former member of improv comedy group The Noise Next Door with whom he appeared on The One Show on BBC1.

He has supported Daniel Sloss and Justin Moorhouse on tour and also appeared on First Date Hotel on Channel 4.

Opening the night will be another of Funhouse's very special guests, a comedian who has appeared on Live at the Apollo on BBC1, Mock the Week on BBC2, The Royal Variety Show on ITV and numerous other TV shows.

Completing the line-up is the very likeable, down to earth and madcap Lindsey Santoro, recounting tales of her misadventures in life, in her unique style.

Compere for the night will be Barry Dodds, winner of Best MC at the Midlands Comedy Awards for the last four years.

The show is on Thursday, dEcember 12 at 8pm (doors open 7.15pm).

Tickets are £15 on the door on £10 in advance on 01427 676655 or here.

