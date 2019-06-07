Come and join a tiger for tea in Lincoln this month

Children's favourite The Tiger Who Came To Tea is coming to the New Theatre Royal in Lincoln.

The doorbell rings just as Sophie and her Mummy are sitting down to tea.

Who could it possibly be?

What they certainly don’t expect to see at the door is a big furry, stripy tiger.

When Sophie and her mummy welcome the hungry tiger to tea, he proceeds to eat all the sandwiches, buns, biscuits and more.

He even manages to drink all the water in the tap.

What will Sophie’s Daddy say when he gets home?

SEE ALSO: Dinosaur World Live is coming to Lincoln.

Join the Tiger, Sophie, and her Mummy and Daddy in this musical slice of teatime mayhem with sing- a-long songs, oodles of magic and interactive fun.

Fresh from celebrating its 10th anniversary on stage and more than 50 years as one of Britain’s best-loved picture books by the late Judith Kerr, this Olivier Award-nominated production is adapted and directed by David Wood, whose many successes include: The Gingerbread Man, Guess How Much I Love You, eight Roald Dahl adaptations including West End hits The BFG, The Witches and George’s Marvellous Medicine; and the Olivier Award-winning Goodnight Mister Tom.

The show is in Lincoln on Saturday, June 22 at 1.30pm and 3.30pm, and Sunday, June 23 at 11am and 2pm.

Tickets are available on 01522 519999 or online.