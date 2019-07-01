Classical Brit Award winner Jess Gillam heads great line-up for festival

The 16th annual Lincolnshire International Chamber Music Festival takes place at various venues throughout the county his month.

This year will feature Russian-born pianist/composer Alissa Firsova as guest director, who will be presenting an eclectic mix of programming.

The renowned saxophonist Jess Gillam, who starred at last year’s Last Night of the Proms, and Britten Sinfonia and tenor Mark Padmore will also be part of the festival this year.

The festival opens at Gainsborough Old Hall on July 17 with a performance by one of the world’s most respected and sought-after clarinettists, Andrew Marriner who will be playing with rising star cellist, Yoanna Prodanova and Alissa Firsova on piano.

Yoanna Prodanova will take the stage again on July 18 at Holy Trinity Collegiate Church in Tattershall for Bach’s fifth and sixth solo cello suites alongside Crumb and ‘Song of the Birds’ arranged by Casals.

Jess Gillam, brought to fame by BBC Young Musician of the Year in 2016 and now both a Classical Brit Award winner and BBC Radio 3 presenter, brings her eclectic style and musicianship,together with pianist Zeynep Ozsuca, to the Recital Hall at Lincoln Minster School on July 19 at 7.30pm.

During the day, Jess will also be taking part in an open rehearsal for young musicians.

On July 20, Britten Sinfonia will be performing a spectacular concert at Grimsby Minster with the Mark Padmore, the Minster Choir and community voices.

And the festival closes on July 21 at Lincoln’s iconic County Assembly Rooms with a performance by the universally acclaimed Tippett Quartet, which will play pieces by Mozart, Haydn and Firsova’s ‘Tennyson Fantasy’ before being joined by Alissa Firsova for Schumann’s Piano Quintet.

Tickets for all events are available now from Lincoln Drill Hall box office on 01522 873894 or online at www.lincolndrilhall.com.