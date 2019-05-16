Classic chiller will be a gothic treat in Lincoln

Chilling new play The Devil’s Bride comes to Lincoln next week.

Rumpus Theatre Company is back at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln with this fiendish new piece based on the chilling story by classic Victorian Gothic horror story author Sheridan Le Fanu.

Aspiring 17th Century painter Godfried Schalken seeks an apprenticeship with famous artist Gerard Douw, and falls in love with Douw’s niece Rose.

But Douw achieved his fame by making a pact with the Devil.

And when Godfried attempts to wed Rose, Douw’s evil rival returns to claim his wicked prize.

Rumpus are no strangers to the New Theatre Royal stage, previously bringing The Signalman and The Ghost’s Touch to Lincoln.

And The Devil’s Bride is set to be just as gripping.

The play is at the Theatre Royal on Friday, May 24 at 7.30pm and Saturday, May 25 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets are £21 and £19 for the two evening performances and £12.50 for the Saturday matinee on 01522 519999 or online.