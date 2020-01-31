Classic ballet with The Nutcracker at the Baths Hall

The Moscow City Ballet returns to Lincolnshire next week with family favourite ballet The Nutcracker.

Presented in classic Russian style with full orchestra, the production on for two nights at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe, on Tuesday, February 4 and Wednesday, February 5.

The timeless story of Clara, who is whisked away on a fairy tale adventure by her Nutcracker Prince, is set to Tchaikovsky’s glorious score and offers an unmissable treat for the whole family.

This enchanting tale is an eternal seasonal favourite and the perfect introduction to Russian classical ballet with Russia’s best dancers, beautiful sets, stunning costumes and breath-taking choreography.

Brimming with Russia’s best dancers, including star ballerina Kseniya Stankevich, beautiful sets and stunning costumes, this production is the Moscow City Ballet is at its outstanding best.

Tickets are available now on 0844 854277 or here.

READ MORE: Strictly stars Gorka and Karen are heating things up with Firedance.