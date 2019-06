The City of Hull Band is live at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this weekend.

The award-winning band, formerly known at the EYMS Band, will once again be playing on a Sunday afternoon.

So swap Yorkshire puddings for the best of Yorkshire brass with a taste of some traditional tunes, modern masterpieces, soloists and perhaps something sweet to finish.

The show is on Sunday, June 16 at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £10 (£36 family of four) on 01427 676655 or online.