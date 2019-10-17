Chilling tale from Edgar Allan Poe in Gainsborough

Rumpus Theatre Company will have you on the edge of your seats in Gainsborough this weekend with The Masque of Red Death.

Prince Prospero and a handful of his nobility shut themselves away in a heavily fortified castle, to escape the terrible plague that is sweeping their land, known as the Red Death, which kills everyone and everything in its path.

Disdainfully indifferent to the sufferings of his people, the prince throws a lavish ball.

But as the masque reaches its orgiastic climax and the clock chimes midnight, a mysterious, uninvited guest is found in their midst, a guest that wreaks a terrifying revenge.

The play is at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on Saturday, October 19 at 8pm.

Tickets are £13.50 and £11 on 01427 676655 or online here.

