Celebrate the big band classics with the Nick Ross Orchestra and Sam Merrick

Nick Ross and his orchestra are bringing the big band sound of the 1940s & 50s back to Lincolnshire this weekend with a spectacular concert celebrating Glenn Miller and the Big Band Rat Pack era at the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe.

With a full line-up of saxophones, trumpets, trombones, a rhythm section and special guest vocalist Sam Merrick, the Nick Ross Orchestra will faithfully recreate the wonderful sound of the big bands including those led by Glenn Miller, Count Basie, Tommy Dorsey and Syd Lawrence.

Featuring numbers such as Moonlight Serenade, In the Mood, A String of Pearls, Little Brown Jug and American Patrol, the music will span almost all the emotions of the war years and the period after it, embracing comradeship, doubt, fear, loss and, most significantly, the hope in love.

The concert is at the Plowright on Sunday, October 6 at 7.30pm and tickets are available now on 0844 8542776 or online here.