Catch Chris Ramsey when top comic comes to Baths Hall in Scunthorpe

Critically acclaimed Geordie comedian Chris Ramsey is hitting the road for his biggest ever stand-up tour in 2020.

He can be seen in his latest show when he performs on April 2 at Scunthorpe’s Baths Hall.

Having filled venues across the country, Chris Ramsey is a comedian on the verge of the big time so don’t miss your chance to catch him live on stage at The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe.

He will be joined once again by Carl Hutchinson. Carl performed at The Plowright Theatre last year as part of his own UK tour.

Chris has been a regular face on many major TV comedy shows including Celebrity Juice, 8 out of 10 Cats, Live at the Comedy Store and Virtually Famous to name a few. He was also in the last series of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC1.

