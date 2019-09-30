Buddy Holly and the Cricketers are rocking into Lincoln

Rock & roll lives on in Lincoln this month as Buddy Holly and the Cricketers come to the New Theatre Royal.

Sixty years ago, rock & roll – and the world – lost a true legend of music when Buddy Holly died.

The catalogue o music he left behind has entertained and inspired generations, and this show will celebrate his music performing favourites such as That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue,

Heartbeat, Raining In My Heart, Oh Boy!, and more.

Simon Fielder, the show's producer and a former actor in the original touring and West End show said: “I’m so lucky to present shows that feature people and subjects about which I am really passionate. Buddy Holly was pivotal in my development as a guitarist and songwriter.

"Buddy’s music has touched the heart of millions around the world and influenced many famous artists such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, Brian May and many

others.

"This year is especially poignant and will be a show to remember.”

The show features authentic arrangements, driving rhythms, energetic performances and skilled musicianship.

It has been delighting audiences for 27 years and has performed across Europe and even toured the US.

The show stars some of the finest actor-musicians in the UK, including Jason Shaw as Buddy, and the band were also endorsed as Britain’s most popular Buddy Holly act when they appeared on BBC One's The One and Only, with presenter Graham Norton notably commenting that they were 'Buddy brilliant'.

Their Lincoln show is on Sunday, October 13 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £20 on 01522 519999 or online here.