Bruce Springsteen tribute show live in Lincoln

The greatest hits of the legendary Bruce Springsteen will reverbarate around the New Theatre Royal Lincoln this week with The Sound of Springsteen.

Formed in late 2017 from a passion for the work of 'the boss’, each member of this seven-piece band have their own unique abilities as performers and an undeniable love of the music of Bruce Springsteen.

The band members as they are now, have impressive references, listing previous UK tours alongside recordings with big names in the music industry.

While the band remains a fairly new creation they are already showing signs of a big and successful career.

And the band has made it clear that their passion for Springsteen outweighs all others.

SEE ALSO: Bee Gees tribute show You Win Again is coming back to Lincolnshire.

With songs like Born in the USA, Born To Run, Thunder Road, The Rising, I'm On Fire, The River and more, Bruce Springsteen's back catalogue is one of the most legendary in rock music.

So numerous are his critically-acclaimed recordings, no two concerts can be the same.

But with The Sound of Springsteen, everyone's favourite tracks will aways feature.

The show is in Lincoln on Friday, August 16 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £23.50 and £25.50 on 01522 519999 or online.