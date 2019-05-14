Britain’s Got Talent winner and G4 star are coming to Lincoln

Jonathan Ansell (G4 frontman) and Jai McDowall (Britain’s Got Talent winner) have joined forces to create the dramatic show Les Musicals Live in Concert.

And it comes to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln this month.

This vocally dynamic evening showcases smash-hit songs from the greatest musicals of all time with classics from Les Miserables, Phantom Of The Opera, Wicked, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Greatest Showman, Miss Saigon, Chess, We Will Rock You and more.

Jonathan said, “It’s incredible to be on the road with this show, performing night after night as we receive multiple standing ovations from the energised crowds.

"I love singing these songs and it is awesome to see how much people enjoy hearing them.”

Jai added: “This tour is brilliant fun, the audiences have been unbelievable.

The opportunity to travel to almost 60 dates this year with the show is such a great adventure too.”

The show is in Lincoln on Tuesday, May 28 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available now on 01522 519999 or online.