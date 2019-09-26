Britain’s Got Talent Finalist to Star in new dance show in Lincoln

Britain’s Got Talent finalist Shannon Parker, will star in Chantry Dance Company’s brand- new story of Alice - Wonderland Through the Looking Glass at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln next month.

Written as a sequel to the famous Lewis Carroll stories, Alice – Wonderland Through the Looking Glass throws a new light on the much-loved characters in this inventive new ballet created by the choreographers of David Walliams’ Billionaire Boy and Gangsta Granny.

The ballet stars Shannon Parker, as Alice.

Shannon is well known for her appearances with Peter Parker as ‘Shannon and Pete’ on Britain’s Got Talent, where they were finalists and wild card winners.

They also reached the final of Sky’s Got To Dance.

Previously, Shannon was a principal dancer with San Francisco Ballet, Northern Ballet and Ballet Du Rhin, and has danced for world-renowned choreographers including William Forsythe.

Paul Chantry, Chantry Dance Company’s co-artistic director, said: "We are all thrilled that Shannon is dancing with Chantry Dance Company again this year.

"She was exquisite last year playing Lucy in Dracula – Welcome to D’s and we are even more excited to have her playing the title role of Alice this year.

"Her experience and professionalism add such a great depth to the company and she hugely inspires the other dancers as well as the creative team.

"As a choreographer, to work with such a brilliant dancer is a gift.

"Shannon is an exceptional talent, and she brings a unique dimension to the choreography through her interpretation of the work.

"I have no doubt she will be a great inspiration to anyone watching her performance.”

The show is in Lincoln on October 11 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01522 519999 or online here.