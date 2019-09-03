Bring on the laughs in Kirton with Funhouse comedy

The Funhouse Comedy Club returns to The George in Kirton-in-Lindsey this month for another rib-tickling night.

Headlining is writer, actor and comedian Barry Castagnola who has written for the likes of BBC’s Ask Rhod Gilbert, as well as creating characters for Dom Joly’s ITV show, Fool Britannia.

His self-derision and anecdotes about his life cut to the chase, striking a chord with the crowd and his amiable persona never fails to appeal.

Supporting will be the the energetic, quick witted and naturally funny Joe Zalias with his amusing personal tales and charming persona with which he captivates the audience.

Compere for the night will be the laid back and amiable Jay Neale, who entertains everyone with his anecdotal comedy.

The show is on Saturday, September 21 at 9pm (doors open 7pm).

Tickets are £10 in advance here.