Brand new ballet Victoria being screened at Lincolnshire cinemas this month

Northern Ballet’s stunning production of Victoria is being screened in more than 300 cinemas across the UK later this month.

The screening will give audiences a unique opportunity to access world-class ballet performed by one of the UK’s top companies for the price of a cinema ticket.

The ballet will be introduced on screen by Cathy Marston and, during the 15-minute interval, a video will be shown with Cathy and designer Steffen Aarfing giving an insight into the creation of this critically-acclaimed new production.

In celebration of her bicentenary year – Victoria was born in 1819 and became queen only 18 years later - Northern Ballet is bringing the fascinating story of one of Britain’s most iconic monarchs to life.

Queen Victoria’s everlasting love for her husband Prince Albert created a royal dynasty, but his untimely death brought the world’s most powerful woman to her knees with grief.

Referencing Victoria’s personal diaries - of which there were more than 100 - as a dramatic core, Cathy Marston’s gripping ballet reveals the many sides of the woman who gave her name to the Victorian age, told through the eyes of her youngest child and lifelong companion, Beatrice.

The nationwide screenings take place on Wednesday, June 25 and Lincolnshire events are at The Venue in Lincoln and Vue in Scunthorpe.

