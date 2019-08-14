Bono-endorsed U2 tribute announce Lincolnshire date on new UK tour

Paying tribute to iconic Irish rock legends U2, tribute band U2-2 are coming to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe as part of their 2021 UK tour.

U2-2 are the world’s longest running look-a-like/sound-a-likes to U2 and have performed more than 2,000 shows, spanning three continents.

They were voted number one sound-a-likes by U2 fans and have been directly praised by Bono himself and U2 staff members.

They are at the Baths Hall on February 6, 2021.

And even though that’s more than a year away, tickets are already on sale now on 0844 8542776 or online.