Bolshoi Live is beaming into Gainsborough from Moscow

Bolshoi Live returns to Trinity Arts Centre this weekend with Le Corsaire.

On the bazaar square of Andrinopolis, the Pacha is struck by the beauty of Medora and tries to buy her.

But the lovely young woman is not for sale.

As the transaction is about to come to a close, Medora is kidnapped by Conrad, a charming corsair who catches her eye.

Bolshoi prima ballerina Ekaterina Krysanova and leading soloist Igor Tsvirko star as Medora and Conrad, combining passion with undeniable intensity.

Le Corsaire remains a breathtaking production reworked by Alexei Ratmansky, who has created enough dancing for nearly the entire troupe, along with luxurious cinematic sets and a shipwreck, bringing the magic of this company to life.

The screening is on Sunday, November 17 at 3pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or online here.

READ MORE: Strictly stars Gorka and Karen are heating things up with Firedance tour.