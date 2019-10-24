Bolshoi Live is back in Gainsborough with Raymonda from Moscow

Bolshoi Live returns to Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this weekend with a screening of Raymonda live from Moscow.

Raymonda is betrothed to Jean de Brienne, a gallant knight who pledged to go on a crusade led by the King of Hungary.

When her beloved leaves, Abderakhman, a foreign knight, makes a bid for the hand of Raymonda and threatens her fate when she rejects him.

Raymonda is one of legendary choreographer Marius Petipa’s final works and, as such, he fully armed this ballet with beautiful court scenes, romantic corps de ballet dances, Hungarian czardas and a title role suited for the most outstanding ballerina.

The screening is on Sunday, October 27 at 3pm and tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or online here.

