Bolshoi Live is back at Trinity Arts

The Bolshoi Ballet is beaming back into Gainsborough this weekend with its production of Giselle

The young peasant girl Giselle dies when she learns that the man she loves, Albrecht, has betrayed her.

Against her own will, she joins the Wilis, vengeful spirits of jilted brides who condemn Albrecht to dance until he dies of exhaustion.

Giselle touches upon great and universal romantic themes.

In this brand new production, renowned choreographer Alexei Ratmansky brings a fresh perspective to one of the oldest and greatest works of classical dance, giving the audience an opportunity to discover this iconic ballet anew.

With music by Adolphe Adam, the production, which is from Moscow, stars, the Bolshoi principals, soloists and the company’s corps de ballet.

The screening is at Trrinity Arts Centre on Sunday, January 26 at 3pm

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or here.

