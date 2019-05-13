Bolshoi Live beaming Carmen tale into Gainsborough from Moscow

Bolshoi Live is back at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this weekend with Carmen Suite/Petrouchka.

Carmen is as passionate and free-spirited as ever as she finds herself caught in a love triangle.

The passionate one act ballet by Cuban choreographer Alberto Alonso, originally conceived for legendary Bolshoi prima ballerina Maya Plisetskaya, will captivate audiences alongside Petrushka, a new creation for the Bolshoi by contemporary choreographer Edward Clug.

Screened live from Moscow, the performance is on Sunday, May 19 at 4pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or online.