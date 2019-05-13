Bolshoi Live beaming Carmen tale into Gainsborough from Moscow

Bolshoi Live returns to Gainsborough this weekend
Bolshoi Live is back at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this weekend with Carmen Suite/Petrouchka.

Carmen is as passionate and free-spirited as ever as she finds herself caught in a love triangle.

The passionate one act ballet by Cuban choreographer Alberto Alonso, originally conceived for legendary Bolshoi prima ballerina Maya Plisetskaya, will captivate audiences alongside Petrushka, a new creation for the Bolshoi by contemporary choreographer Edward Clug.

Screened live from Moscow, the performance is on Sunday, May 19 at 4pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or online.