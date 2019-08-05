Blackadder Goes Forth is on the menu in Lincoln

Theatre and food are joining forces again at The Blue Room in Lincoln next week as Two Acts, Two Courses presents Blackadder Goes Forth.

Based on the hit BBC comedy, this stage version of the classic World War I masterpiece features all the usual favourite characters and hilarious situations.

Act One features the stories Captain Cook and Major Star.

In the Somme in 1917, General Meltchett cordially invites you to a mass slaughter, otherwise known as ‘the big push’.

Captain Blackadder has every intention of RSVPing ‘no’ but needs a good excuse.

Cooking by Baldrick or a talent show with George seem to be the obvious ways.

It’s a fool-proof plan – right?

Act two features the stories General Hospital and Goodbyeee.

There’s a spy in the hospital and it’s Blackadder’s job to ‘winkle’ him out.

Armed with a rabid Cocker-spaniel and a potty, the Somme’s answer to 007 heads off to catch his man.

Of course, if that fails to get him out of the trenches, there’s always that wonderful prospect of the ‘big push’ that they’ve all been so looking forward to.

Performances are on Friday, August 16 and Saturday, August 17 and tickets are £30, including a three-course meal.

For tickets and menu options, click here.