BGT star Mandy Muden tops the bill for comedy club in Gainsborough

The Funhouse Comedy Club returns to Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough next week with Britain's Got Talent favourite Mandy Muden.

The only woman ever to combine comedy and magic on the UK comedy circuit with a string of mad, disastrous tricks and ridiculous jokes, Mandy made it all the way to the semi-finals when she took part in BGT last year.

Also on the bill is Lukas Kirkby with his own intruiging take on life, and MC Barry Dodds.

There will also be a very special guest to open the night, who is a regular panellist on Mock The Week, but that is being kept secret until the night.

READ MORE: Rob Beckett to play Lincolnshire date on new UK tour.

The show is on Thursday, October 10 at 8pm.

Tickets are £15 on the door or £10 in advance on 01427 676655 or online here.

Please note: The comedy is likely to contain strong language and is recommended for over-18s only.