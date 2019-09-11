BGT star La Voix is being fabulous in Gainsborough

Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist La Voix brings her new show, Live, Loud & Fabulous to Trinity Arts Centre tthis weekend

Star of Ab Fab: The Movie and larger than life, La Voix dazzles audiences with her incredible voice, natural wit and hilarious impersonations.

From celebrities to The Royal Family, her glamorous performances have taken her around the world.

La Voix and her band bring you bewitching renditions of jazz, musical theatre and pop classics that are scarily accurate impressions of her female icons - from Cher to Tina Turner, Shirley Bassey to Liza Minelli - no diva is spared.

It is at Trinity Arts Centre on Saturday, on Saturday, September 14 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £20.50 and £18.50 on 01427 676655 or online here.

Please note: This show is suitable for over-16s only.