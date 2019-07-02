BGT star Ben Hart coming to Lincoln on debut tour

Britain’s Got Talent finalist, West End star and multi award-winning magician Ben Hart is bringing his new live show Wonder to Lincoln next year.

Funny, subversive, often dark and always amazing, Ben has established a reputation for creating wonderfully alternative magic.

At the age of 16 he was awarded the prestigious Young Magician of the Year award by the Magic Circle and is one of the youngest ever members of The Inner Magic Circle.

He was also nominated for the Time Out and Soho Theatre Cabaret Award in 2013.

His TV credits include Killer Magic, Ben Hart’s Life Hacks Hoax (both BBC3), Now You See It (BBC1), The One Show, and Len Goodman’s Partners in Rhyme.

When not performing magic, Ben invents, writes and directs magic tricks and illusions for TV, theatre and film.

His ideas have been performed by some of the world’s top magicians and he has designed illusions for The Royal Shakespeare Company, The Old Vic, The Globe, The Hampstead

Theatre and was the mind behind the acclaimed special effects in the West End production of The Exorcist.

He has also performed as part of Impossible, one of the world’s biggest magic shows and performed in the West End for two consecutive years with the show.

He is at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln on February 11.

Tickets priced £19 and £17 are available now on 01522 519999 or online.