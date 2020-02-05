Betty Blue Eyes is heading to the Plowright

Scunthorpe Musical Theatre Society is back at the Plowright Theatre next month with the hit comedy Betty Blue Eyes.

It's 1947, post-war Britain and the country is still weighed down with the burden of austerity and rationing.

The small northern town of Sheperdsford is suffering just as much as everyone else, trying to make ends meet with meagre allowances of food.

The only glimmer of light on the horizon, is the impending marriage of Princess Elizabeth to Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark.

The town council, led by Dr Swaby, aided by Henry Allardyce, an accountant, and Frances Lockwood, a solicitor, arrange a banquet with a ‘fine pork roast’ in honour of the happy couple.

They have illegally bought a pig which is being fattened up by Sutcliffe the farmer in preparation for the celebration.

Inspector Wormold, from the Ministry of Meat has got wind of the illicit pig and is trying to track it down.

In the meantime, the pig is stolen by Gilbert Chilvers, the local chiropodist, and his wife Joyce with the intention of butchering it and eating it for themselves.

Much hilarity ensues in this highly acclaimed adaptation of the 1984 film A Private Function by Alan Bennett and Malcolm Mowbray.

The show is at the Plowright from March 3-7 at 7.30pm each night, plus a Saturday matinee at 2pm.

Tickets are available now on 0844 8542776 or here.

