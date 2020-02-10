Best of Bob Marley coming to the Baths Hall

The legendary sound of Bob Marley comes to Lincolnshire next month.

Legend - The Music of Bob Marley is an unforgettable evening celebrating a musical icon in one fantastic stage show extravaganza.

This two-hour spectacular, showcasing the magic of Marley, will leave audiences on a natural high as it captures the charisma and culture of the reggae superstar.

The evening features timeless hits like Could You Be Loved, Is This Love, One Love, No Woman No Cry, I Shot the Sheriff and more.

The show is at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Saturday, March 7.

Tickets are available now on 0844 8440444 or here.

