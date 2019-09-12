Ben Elton live at the Baths Hall this autumn

Stand-up legend Ben Elton is back on the road for the first time in 15 years with a brand new UK tour this year.

And the run will include a first ever visit to The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on October 9.

The Godfather of modern stand-up, known for his hilarious perspective on modern life, is back to try and make sense of a world which appears to have gone stark raving mad.

Ben said: “The last time I toured I was still smarter than my phone.

"Things have definitely taken a funny turn.”

Tickets for his Baths Hall show are available now on 0844 8440444 or online here.

SEE ALSO: Milton Jones is back in Lincolnshire with his new show.