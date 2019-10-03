Ben Elton is back with a brand new live show

Comedian Ben Elton will perform at The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe for the first time next week as part of his much-anticipated new live UK tour.

More than 30 years ago, Ben Elton exploded into the national consciousness hosting Channel 4’s ground breaking Saturday Live, the Godfather of modern stand-up returns to the medium he did so much to define after a 15-year absence.

Also known for writing hit shows like Blackadder, Ben is now back on the road and trying to make sense of a world which appears to have gone stark raving mad.

He will be at the Baths Hall on Wednesday, October 9.

Tickets are on sale now on 0844 8440444 or online here.