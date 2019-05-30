Be shaken and stirred for a night of James Bond classics

Q The Music are bringing their world-renowned production of the James Bond Concert Spectacular to Lincoln next week.

And they’ll even be bringing a genuine Bond movie star along to compere the night in Madeline Smith, who played Miss Caruso in Live and Let Die.

Launched in 2004 by Warren Ringham, Q The Music was the first band in the world to provide a tribute to the music of James Bond.

Over the past 15 years the band, along with singer Kerry Schultz, have been bringing together musicians who are not only at the top of their game instrumentally but also understand the importance of putting on a phenomenal must-see show.

Q The Music have amassed a huge of amount success since they started more than a decade ago and have now performed to audiences all over the world.

The band have appeared on several TV Shows and have won a host of national entertainment awards accolades including the Best UK Tribute band at the National Entertainment Awards in 2013.

They were even asked to perform at Sir Roger Moore’s official memorial event.

And now, in 2019, they are ready to perform all the greatest Bond hits including Goldfinger, Skyfall, and Nobody Does It Better, to audiences in Lincoln.

The show is at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln on Saturday, June 8 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £24 and £22 from the box office on 01522 519999 or online.