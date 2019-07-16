BBC Sound of 2019 finalist Slowthai to play Lincoln’s Lost Village Festival

BBC Sound of 2019 finalist Slowthai is playing Lincoln’s Lost Village Festival this summer, prior to his new UK tour in the autumn.

The artist – real name Tyron Frampton – is the self-titled Brexit bandit who says he ‘is speaking out for a down-trodden generation’.

His debut album, Nothing Great About Britain, was released this year to great critical acclaim and was followed by a tour of ‘forgotten towns of the UK’ not typically on the gig circuit.

He invited fans to choose where he should play and sold tickets for just 99p.

The tour took him to places such as South Shields, Ramsgate and Milton Keynes.

Now he is planning another tour, of more established venues, but with the same attitude to ticket pricing.

The Bet Ya a £5er Tour will do exactly what it says on the tin with tickets costing just £5 for all dates – including the two at London’s Brixton Academy.

Before he hits the road for his new tour, he will be bringing the sound that won him acclaim from the BBC Sound of 2019 to the summer festival scene.

He played at last month’s Glastonbury Festival and will have dates at Reading, Longitude in Dublin and Kendall Calling in Cumbria this summer, as well as appearances across Europe from Finland, to Poland.

And he is Lincoln as well for the Lost Village Festival on August 25.

Tickets and festival details are available on the website.