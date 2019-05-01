Ballet Central bringing its 2019 international tour to Lincoln

Central School of Ballet’s renowned graduate performing company Ballet Central brings its annual tour to New Theatre Royal Lincoln next week.

The annual Ballet Central tour offers audiences across the country the chance to see the company’s young and dynamic dancers showcase the best dance theatre from current industry professionals alongside newly-commissioned work and refreshed classics from the world’s top choreographers.

The repertoire includes Christopher Marney’s Carousel Dances, inspired by the 1945 musical Carousel by Rodgers and Hammerstein, a unique version of the Dying Swan Solo created by Calvin Richardson, and an extract from Frederick Ashton’s acclaimed Valses Nobles et Sentimentales performed to Maurice Ravel’s suite of waltzes.

The group will also perform an excerpt from Kenneth MacMillan’s piece House of Birds, based on the Grimm Brothers’ macabre fairy tale Jorinda and Joringel, and Jasmin Vardimon’s (in between), a physical contemporary work first created with the National Youth Dance Company in 2013.

And for the first time, Ballet Central is collaborating with Thiago Soares, principal dancer with the Royal Ballet, who has created a new work with Ballet Central’s young dancers.

Christopher Marney, artistic director of Ballet Central, said: "Audience attendance for last year’s Ballet Central tour was higher than ever.

"The exciting repertoire brought by these influential choreographers not only entertains our audiences, but also ensures our talented young dancers secure employment with leading dance companies and musical theatre productions worldwide.”

The tour comes to Lincoln on Thursday, May 9 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £17.50 and £15.50 on 01522 519999 or online.