Bad Manners to play Lincoln date on tour

Ska favourites Bad Manners are coming to the Engine Shed in Lincoln later this year.

The band has announced the date as part of an extension to the tour, following demand for tickets for the original dates.

Bad Manners were one of the most popular acts off the 2-Tone era with multiple top 40 singles such as Ne-ne-na-na-na-na-nu-nu, Special Brew, Lip Up Fatty, Lorraine, Can Can, Just a Feeling, Walking in the Sunshine, Buona Sera, My Girl Lollipop and more.

Supported by Max Splodge, they are in Lincoln on December 9 and tickets are available now on 0871 2200260 or online.

