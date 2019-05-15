Annie Fanny's panto summer school returns to the Plowright Theatre this summer holiday

Following on from the success of previous years, Annie Fanny's panto workshops are back at the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe this summer.

The workshops will take place July 22-26 July, July 29 to August 2 and August 5-9 and t and 5-9 August and tickets are on sale from 10am on Saturday, May 18 from the theatre box office only.

The cost is £105 per person per week with sibling(s) £85 per week.

There are 30 places per week max and workshops are open for anyone aged seven to 16 and are suitable for all abilities.

During the week the children will work towards a performance of their very own pantomime which will be performed on stage at the Plowright on the last evening.

The workshops will be led by Annie Fanny and will include singing, dancing and acting workshops as well as a make-up demonstration.

Parents/guardians can only book for their child and sibling(s) - no other family members or friends, forms will need to be filled out in person on booking.

Timings are 10am to 4pm, Monday Thursday, and 10am to show finish time on Friday (show starts at 6.30pm).

There will be no pass outs to leave the site unless accompanied by parent/guardian and arranged in advance.

Children will need to bring a packed lunch for each of the five days.

Refreshments are provided and tea will be provided on the Friday.

Each participant receives two free tickets to the Friday show and extra places available at £3 each, plus booking fee.

For more information email info@bathshall.co.uk.