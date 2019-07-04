Angela Barnes leads the laughs at Red Herring comedy night

The Red Herring Comedy Club is back at Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend with top stand-up from Angela Barnes, Daniel Muggleton, George Lewis and MC Diane Spencer.

The show is on Saturday, July 6 at 8pm.

Tickets are £18, £14 and £12 on 01522 873894 or online.

Please note: The comedy club contains strong language and is recommended for over-18s only.

Acts are liable to change due to unforeseen reasons.