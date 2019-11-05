Andy Parsons is coming to Heal The Nation in Lincolnshire

Mock The Week star Andy Parsons is bringing his new live show to the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe next summer.

The comic is also known for his appearances on TV shows such as Live at the Apollo and QI – and repeated on Dave – will be presenting Healing The Nation at the Plowright on June 6 next year,

Andy said: "It was June 24, 2016 and I found myself contemplating a supermarket meal deal.

"I only wanted a sandwich and I only needed a sandwich but given that I could get a snack and a drink for only five pence, more it seemed financially irresponsible not to.

“I had spent so long pondering the EU Referendum result from the day before that I was now in a massive rush.

"The lad on the till scanned the first two items no problem but the third item he couldn’t get to scan at all.

"I thought 'this is going to be a nightmare' – there was a queue building up and he looked like he was going to call the supervisor.

“Then to his credit, he tried to scan it one more time, it wouldn’t scan – so he went ‘bip’ himself and chucked it through.

"And it was at that moment I thought 'oh we’ll be alright as a country we will'.

And we will be alright.

"Trust me, I’m not a politician.”

Ticket for his Plowright show are available now on 0844 8542776 or online here.

