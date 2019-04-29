Andy Abraham is celebrating Nat King Cole in Lincoln

Celebrate the 100th birthday of the legendary Nat King Cole with X Factor star Andy Abraham in Lincoln this week.

Andy is taking his Nat King Cole Songbook tour to theatres throughout the UK this spring and comes to Lincoln on Friday, April 3.

Nat King Cole was a jazz legend who sold more than 50 million records during a glittering career, which was recognised with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

The centenary of his birth, was on March 17 and was celebrated by jazz fans worldwide.

Andy, as a platinum-selling artist himself, is delighted to have an opportunity to perform Nat’s music in such a significant year.

Andy said: “I feel extremely honoured that I get to celebrate a true legend in this way.

“This show really targets people who share my enjoyment of Nat’s music.

“His legacy, which has lived long in the industry, is something I really admire,.

“And I think the fact that his music is still widely regarded as some of the best the industry, demonstrates the sheer impact he had on the world.”

The show will be a mix of the pianist and vocalist’s most-loved songs, and, will also include commentary from Andy throughout.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £24.50 on 01522 519999 or online.