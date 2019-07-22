‘King of the waltz’ Andre Rieu is beaming back into Gainsborough this weekend with his annual summer cinema event live from the Netherlands.

This year’s concert is entitled Shall We Dance? and is again from Andre’s hometown of Maastricht.

Andre will again be accompanied by his 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra, whom he has travelled the world with for more than 30 years, as well as a cast of more than 100 dancers.

Andre commented, “Once again I am delighted to welcome fans from across the UK into my hometown of Maastricht, through their cinema screens.

“It is a magical way of seeing what for me every year is a wonderful occasion.

“This year will be extra special – performing the music of my heart, the waltz.

“Come and join us for the beautiful Blue Danube and many more surprises.

“I want to see everyone waltzing in the cinema aisles.”

The concert will also feature special guests and surprises, as well as some renowned sopranos and tenors.

A highlight of the year for so many, Andre Rieu’s cinema concerts are unique with the warmth and energy being beamed direct to audiences. Hosted by Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte

Hawkins, the concert will also take audiences behind the scenes, as well as an exclusive stage-side interview with Andre.

The screening is on Sunday, July 28 at 3pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or online.