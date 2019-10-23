An Evening of Eric and Ern is coming to Lincolnshire

The greatest moments of Morecombe & Wise all in one night comes to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe next month as Ian Ashpitel and Jonty Stephens present An Evening of Eric and Ern.

This is a brilliant homage crammed full of renditions of those famous comedy sketches, that hits all the right notes!

From Grieg's Piano concerto to Mr Memory, 'Arsenal!' and more, it’s a show full of Morecambe and Wise's most loved routines, songs and sketches and of course a musical guest.

This wonderful show evokes memories of times when whole families would huddle around the telly on Sunday evenings.

The performers themselves have a wonderful relationship with the families and estates of Morecambe & Wise – with all scripts vetted and authorised before being performed.

Jonty said: “I have been fascinated with Eric Morecambe for as long as I can remember.

“I took on his persona at school and it never really left me. He was the funniest and loveliest of men.

"We both feel it’s a privilege to play Eric and Ernie and some people have said it’s like we’re channelling them - some nights it does feel like that."

READ MORE: Comedian and Strictly man Chris Ramsey to play Lincolnshire date on new tour.

Ian and Jonty met at drama school more than 30 years ago and continued their friendship playing golf together at The Stage Golf Society in Richmond.

When Jonty was asked to play Eric at a charity show he knew that with his diminutive stature, Ian would be the perfect Ernie Wise.

Having brought the house down the two then wrote some ‘bespoke’ material for their friends at the golf club.

Ian explained: “It was these performances which laid the foundation for a very long and incredible journey that led to rave reviews at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.”

This was followed by an acclaimed run at The Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End, which was topped by an Olivier Award nomination for ‘the play wot we wrote’ - Eric and Little Ern.

Ian said: “We do treasure the relationship we have with each other – as did Eric and Ernie and I think it’s obvious that we love performing the comedy of Morecambe and Wise

Jonty added: “More importantly, the audiences love watching it - which is always handy.

"But it’s more than just watching a comedy show - there’s a real emotional connection, because we all remember watching it together.”

The show is at the Baths Hall on November 13 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available now on 0844 8440444 or online here.