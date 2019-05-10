'Allo 'Allo star Vicki Michelle heads the cast for new comedy in Lincoln

Star of the classic BBC sitcom ‘Allo ‘allo and ITV soap Emmerdale Vicki Michelle stars in the comedy Hormonal Housewives at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln next week.

Hormonal Housewive is a witty, topical, rude and funny three-hander in which Vicki is joined by Josephine Partridge (Top Girls) and co-writer Julie Coombe.

Hormanal Housewives is no-holds-barred show blasts its way through a catalogue of women’s bits, weight gain, weight loss, mood swings, housework, homework, electrolysis, men, sex, working out, staying in, going out, celebrity gossip, a lot of chocolate and more.

For these Hormonal Housewives no subject is taboo and no thought too private as the challenges of modern womanhood are sliced, diced and put to rights.

The show is in Lincoln on Tuesday, May 14 and Wednesday May 15 and tickets are on 01522 519999 or online.