Al Murray is The Pub Landlord live in Lincoln

Britain’s most well known pub landlord is back in Lincoln this month as Al Murray brings his Landlord of Hope and Glory tour to the New Theatre Royal.

And due to demand, he is now playing an extra date in Lincoln, on Wednesday, November 27, after the first one sold out.

And such is the demand to see one of Britain’s best modern comedy performers live in action, this new date is heading for a sell-out too, people are advised to get their tickets quickly.

Al said: “Citizens of hope and glory, our new tomorrow beckons, a new tomorrow that smells reassuringly of yesterday, but with WiFi.

“One last heave and we will be there.

“And when the going gets tough the tough get going.

“Although the going won’t get tough and anyone who tells you it is going to be tough is lying.

“Come join me to marvel at the majesty of our green and pleasant land.

“A land globally renowned for our culture, history and places, like the world-famous Salisbury Cathedral.

“Join me to step backwards into the future.”

With the ongoing Brexit saga and now an election imminent too, there will be plenty for the pub landlord to wax lyrical about in his own unique way.

Totally pro-British and not that keen on the French or the Germans, the Pub Landlord was first unleashed on the world in 1994 in an act with Harry Hill.

The character then continued to appear on Harry Hill’s TV show in before becoming a character in his own right.

Since then, Al has undertaken several live tours and shows with the character, including the Olivier Award-nominated My Gaff, My Rules, ...And A Glass of White Wine for the Lady and Giving It Both Barrels.

The character also starred in the Sky One sitcom Time Gentlemen Please.

Tickets are £28.50 on 01522 519999 or online here.

