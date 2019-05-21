Al Murray is bringing glory to us all again with new show

Britain's most well known pub landlord is back in Lincolnshire this week as Al Murray brings his Landlord of Hope and Glory tour to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe.

Al said: “Citizens of hope and glory, our new tomorrow beckons, a new tomorrow that smells reassuringly of yesterday, but with wifi.

“One last heave and we will be there.

“And when the going gets tough the tough get going.

“Although the going won’t get tough and anyone who tells you it is going to be tough is lying.

“Come join me to marvel at the majesty of our green and pleasant land.

“A land globally renowned for our culture, history and places, like the world-famous Salisbury Cathedral.

“Join me to step backwards into the future."

The show is at the Baths Hall on Friday, May 24 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £23-£32 on 0844 8542776 or online.