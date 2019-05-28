Adult fun at the Plowright with a Roman Romp

Fresh from their Adult Panto at Christmas, the Market Theatre Company is back in Lincolnshire in June with its brand new show, Roman Romp.

At the Temple of Vesta, celibacy is a way of life.

However, for reluctant virgin, Frigella the Fulfiller, this means her only chance at ‘Shagamus’ is to escape to the Temple of Venus next door.

A fool-proof plan is needed and this must be expertly implemented to avoid a nasty punishment.

Sadly, with Frigella’s well-meaning but charmingly stupid friend, Bimbus, things will never be straightforward, especially with the High Priestess, Virginia Creeper, suspicious of her every move.

Crammed full of farcical confusion and outrageous innuendo, Roman Romp may also contain mild audience participation.

It is at the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe on Thursday, June 27.

Tickets are available now on 0844 8440444 or online.

Please note: This show is suitable for over-16s only.