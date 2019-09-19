Abba tribute Gimme Abba are heading back to Lincolnshire

Gimme Abba will be celebrating their 20th anniversary with a special show at The Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe this month.

This renowned show comes with a repertoire that draws from the greatest hits of Sweden's most famous export.

Totalling more than two-hours, this performance is jam-packed with all the popular Abba songs and includes fascinating theatrical elements, many costume changes, choreographed dance routines and four-part vocal harmonies that come together to re-create that original Abba party feel.

This spectacular show will wow the audience with fascinating lighting and special effects.

A group spokesman said: "This is not just another Abba tribute but a truly complete and exciting Abba experience."

This show is suitable for all age groups and is not to be missed for all those dancing queens.

It is at the Plowright on September 28 and tickets are available now on 0844 8440444 or online here.