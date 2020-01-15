A night of great Irish craic is coming to Gainsborough

Swap Gainsborough for Ireland at Trinity Arts Centre this weekend as multi-award winning Irish band The Wild Murphys present their hit show One Night in Dublin.

After a hugely successful 2019 UK tour, One Night in Dublin is back out on the road in 2020 as The Wild Murphys when they set up their acclaimed Murphy’s Pub in Gainsborough, guaranteeing one glorious night of music by the likes of The Dubliners, Van Morrison, The Pogues, The Fureys, The Dropkick Murphys, Daniel O'Donnell and more.

The Wild Murphys features the very best traditional Irish musicians playing a mix of traditional and contemporary tunes guaranteed to have the audience’s hands clapping and toes tapping all night long.

The seven-piece live band is headed by lead singer Middi Murphy armed with blarney, banter and an accordion, alongside Trevor Brewis (Jimmy Nail) on drums, Tony Davis (Prelude) on keys and the BBC award-winning fiddle player Sophy Ball on fiddle.

In their own inimitable style, The Wild Murphys celebrate Irish classics with tracks including Galway Girl, Tell Me Ma, Dirty Old Town, The Irish Rover, Brown Eyed Girl, Seven Drunken Nights, Sally MacLennane, When You Were Sweet Sixteen, Whiskey in the Jar, Wild Rover and Molly Malone.

The show comes to Gainsborough on Sunday, February 2 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £22.50 on 01427 676655 or here.

READ MORE: Madness star Suggs announce Lincoln tour date.