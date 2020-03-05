2Faced Dance provide a treat for audience with visit to Scunthorpe's Baths Hall

The exciting all-male contemporary dance company 2Faced Dance will perform at Scunthorpe’s Baths Hall on April 20.

The highly acclaimed physical theatre company will celebrate their 20th anniversary with EVERYTHING (but the girl), a dynamic triple bill.

Three pieces of exhilarating contemporary dance are choreographed by two of the industry’s most respected artists: 2Faced Dance artistic director Tamsin Fitzgerald and Fleur Darkin, formerly artistic director of Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre.

Tamsin Fitzgerald said: “Growing up in the 90s, I often listened to the group Everything But The Girl and something about the phrase resonated for me and inspired the title of our programme. For our 20th anniversary we are bringing EVERYTHING together to celebrate this and [but the girl] is a play on the fact that I founded the company and have created 90 per cent of the work to date.”

