Enter Shikari to start new tour in Lincoln this weekend

Fresh from winning Best Album at this year’s Kerrang! Awards, Enter Shikari kick off their latest UK tour at the Engine Shed in Lincoln this weekend.

The Hertfordshire four-piece released their fifth studio album, The Spark, last year and saw it become thier third top ten album in a row in the UK and fourth in all.

Enter Shikhari start their UK tour in Lincoln this weekend

The band had consistently enjoyed success with several awards in the last decade.

Their Lincoln show is on Saturday, December 1, followed by an after DJ set by Skikari Sound System at the venue’s Anthem night.

Tickets for the main gig are £25 and available on 0871 2200260 or www.engineshed.co.uk