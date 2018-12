Elvis tribute act Adam Carter is live in Gainsborough this month for a night of rock & roll classics.

Performing songs like Hound Dog, Heartbreak Hotel, Love Me Tender, Don’t Be Cruel and more, the night will see Adam bringing the very best of Graceland to Gainsborough.

The show is at the Old Nick Theatre on January 25.

Tickets are £6 on 07434 540516 or www.gainsboroughtheatrecompany.com