The king is back in Gainsborough as Elvis tribute star Adam Carter comes to town this weekend.

Adam came to prominence on ITV’s Stars In Their Eyes, and now tours around the UK.

The show is at the Old Nick Theatre on Friday, March 23 and Saturday, March 24 at 7.30pm both nights.

Tickets are £12 on 07434 540516 or http://bit.ly/2oGmtCz